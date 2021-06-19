Insider Buying: The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Founder Just Bought 5.7% More Shares

Those following along with The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by George Zoley, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.1m on stock at an average price of US$6.75. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 5.7%.

GEO Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by George Zoley was the biggest purchase of GEO Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$7.62. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GEO Insider Trading Volume June 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of GEO Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GEO Group insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The GEO Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in GEO Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for GEO Group (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

