Insider Buying: The Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Independent Director Just Bought 29% More Shares

Potential Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Robert Stallings, recently bought US$211k worth of stock, paying US$52.65 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Texas Capital Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Larry Helm for US$994k worth of shares, at about US$33.12 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$51.50. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Texas Capital Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TCBI Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Texas Capital Bancshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Texas Capital Bancshares insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Texas Capital Bancshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Texas Capital Bancshares. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Texas Capital Bancshares you should be aware of.

Of course Texas Capital Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.