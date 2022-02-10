Insider Buying: The Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Independent Director Just Bought 3.4% More Shares

Those following along with Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Paul Manning, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.4m on stock at an average price of US$7.80. While that only increased their holding size by 3.4%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Taysha Gene Therapies

Notably, that recent purchase by Paul Manning is the biggest insider purchase of Taysha Gene Therapies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.02. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Taysha Gene Therapies share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Taysha Gene Therapies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$9.58. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TSHA Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Taysha Gene Therapies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Taysha Gene Therapies insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$132m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Taysha Gene Therapies Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Taysha Gene Therapies insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Taysha Gene Therapies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.