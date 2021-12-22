Insider Buying: The Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President & MD Just Bought US$149k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) should definitely note that the President & MD, Jeffrey DiModica, recently paid US$22.86 per share to buy US$149k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Starwood Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President & MD Jeffrey DiModica was not their only trade of Starwood Property Trust shares this year. They previously made a sale of -US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$26.69 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$24.42. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:STWD Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Starwood Property Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Starwood Property Trust insiders own 4.2% of the company, currently worth about US$317m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Starwood Property Trust Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Starwood Property Trust insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Starwood Property Trust. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Starwood Property Trust (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.