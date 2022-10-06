Insider Buying: The Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Independent Director Just Bought 1.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. Smith, the Independent Director of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) recently shelled out US$71k to buy stock, at US$89.29 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Simon Property Group

Notably, that recent purchase by J. Smith is the biggest insider purchase of Simon Property Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$95.77. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Simon Property Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Simon Property Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$110. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:SPG Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Simon Property Group insiders own about US$180m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Simon Property Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Simon Property Group. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Simon Property Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

