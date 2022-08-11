Insider Buying: The Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Independent Director Just Bought 191% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, C. Shaper, recently paid US$64.57 per share to buy US$323k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 191%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Service Corporation International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Victor Lund, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$69.67 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$66.50. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Service Corporation International than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SCI Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Service Corporation International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Service Corporation International insiders own 2.4% of the company, currently worth about US$249m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Service Corporation International Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Service Corporation International insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Service Corporation International. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Service Corporation International (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

