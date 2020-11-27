Insider Buying: The Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Independent Director Just Bought 13% More Shares

Potential Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Frederic Lindeberg, recently bought US$209k worth of stock, paying US$74.50 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

Safety Insurance Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice President of Underwriting, James Berry, for US$293k worth of shares, at about US$82.51 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$75.25. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). James Berry was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Frederic Lindeberg bought 7.80k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$72.10. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SAFT Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2020

Safety Insurance Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Safety Insurance Group insiders own about US$58m worth of shares. That equates to 5.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Safety Insurance Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Safety Insurance Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

Of course Safety Insurance Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.