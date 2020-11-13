Insider Buying: The Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Independent Director Just Bought 21% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Gail Mandel, the Independent Director of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) recently shelled out US$54k to buy stock, at US$8.97 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 21%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sabre

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Siciliano bought US$65k worth of shares at a price of US$6.54 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.73), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Sabre insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$7.45 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SABR Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of Sabre

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Sabre insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sabre Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Sabre shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sabre (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

