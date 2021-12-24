Insider Buying: The Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) President CEO & Director Just Bought 2.6% More Shares

Potential Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) shareholders may wish to note that the President CEO & Director, Heyward Donigan, recently bought US$200k worth of stock, paying US$13.93 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.6%.

Rite Aid Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Pharmacy Officer, Jocelyn Konrad, sold US$438k worth of shares at a price of US$15.42 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$13.96. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jocelyn Konrad.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RAD Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Rite Aid insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Rite Aid Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Rite Aid, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rite Aid. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Rite Aid (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

