Insider Buying: The Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought 87% More Shares

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive VP & CFO, James Mabry, recently bought a whopping US$811k worth of stock, at a price of US$28.98. That purchase boosted their holding by 87%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Renasant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by James Mabry is the biggest insider purchase of Renasant shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$29.76 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Renasant insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$911k for 32.00k shares. But they sold 4.06k shares for US$98k. In total, Renasant insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RNST Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Renasant insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$69m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Renasant Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Renasant insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Renasant you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

