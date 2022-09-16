Insider Buying: The Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO & Executive Chairman Just Bought 87% More Shares

Potential Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Executive Chairman, Ezra Beyman, recently bought US$195k worth of stock, paying US$0.94 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 87%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Reliance Global Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ezra Beyman is the biggest insider purchase of Reliance Global Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$0.96. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Reliance Global Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Reliance Global Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:RELI Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Reliance Global Group insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$945k. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Reliance Global Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Reliance Global Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Reliance Global Group is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those can't be ignored...

