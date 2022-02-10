Insider Buying: The Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Independent Chairman Just Bought 1.4% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, Teddy Price, recently paid US$54.00 per share to buy US$328k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red River Bancshares

In fact, the recent purchase by Teddy Price was the biggest purchase of Red River Bancshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$52.34. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Teddy Price was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Red River Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RRBI Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

I will like Red River Bancshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Red River Bancshares insiders own 34% of the company, worth about US$126m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Red River Bancshares Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Red River Bancshares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.