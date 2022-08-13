Insider Buying: The Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Independent Director Just Bought 1,498% More Shares

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Paul Meister, recently bought a whopping US$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$8.53. That increased their holding by a full 1,498%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Quanterix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Paul Meister is the biggest insider purchase of Quanterix shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$10.46. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 484.13k shares for US$4.1m. But they sold 40.31k shares for US$1.5m. Overall, Quanterix insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:QTRX Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Does Quanterix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Quanterix insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 7.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quanterix Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Quanterix insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Quanterix you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

