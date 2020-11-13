Insider Buying: The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Independent Director Just Bought 476% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) should definitely note that the Independent Director, John Shiely, recently paid US$2.20 per share to buy US$110k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 476%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Quad/Graphics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Shiely was the biggest purchase of Quad/Graphics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.57. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Quad/Graphics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Quad/Graphics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$2.61. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:QUAD Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Quad/Graphics insiders own 8.3% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quad/Graphics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Quad/Graphics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Quad/Graphics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

