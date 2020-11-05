Insider Buying: The QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer Just Bought 445% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Nick Anderson, recently bought US$61k worth of stock, for US$32.94 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 445%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QCR Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Nick Anderson was the biggest purchase of QCR Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$32.22. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$110k for 3.65k shares. But insiders sold 881.00 shares worth US$33k. In total, QCR Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:QCRH Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2020

Insider Ownership of QCR Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.2% of QCR Holdings shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QCR Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest QCR Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for QCR Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

