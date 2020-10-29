Insider Buying: The Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) CFO & Executive VP Just Bought 166% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) should definitely note that the CFO & Executive VP, Paul Nungester, recently paid US$18.77 per share to buy US$225k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 166%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Premier Financial

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Nungester was the biggest purchase of Premier Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$261k for 14.00k shares. But insiders sold 5.53k shares worth US$169k. Overall, Premier Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PFC Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.3% of Premier Financial shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Premier Financial Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Premier Financial we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Premier Financial. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Premier Financial (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

