Insider Buying: The Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Independent Director Just Bought 16% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Independent Director, Pamela Klyn, recently bought US$87k worth of stock, for US$86.81 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Patrick Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, M. Welch, for US$908k worth of shares, at about US$90.80 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$86.37. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Patrick Industries shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PATK Insider Trading Volume May 28th 2021

Does Patrick Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Patrick Industries insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about US$111m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Patrick Industries Insiders?

The stark truth for Patrick Industries is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Patrick Industries makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Patrick Industries has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

