Insider Buying: The Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Independent Director Just Bought 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Daniel Becker, recently paid US$15.29 per share to buy US$449k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pandion Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Daniel Becker was not their only acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Pandion Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PAND Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Pandion Therapeutics insiders own about US$83m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pandion Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Pandion Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pandion Therapeutics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pandion Therapeutics (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

