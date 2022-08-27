Insider Buying: The OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO & Director Just Bought 3.6% More Shares

Potential OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, William Febbo, recently bought US$251k worth of stock, paying US$15.59 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OptimizeRx

In fact, the recent purchase by William Febbo was the biggest purchase of OptimizeRx shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.74). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While OptimizeRx insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:OPRX Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does OptimizeRx Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that OptimizeRx insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OptimizeRx Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in OptimizeRx shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - OptimizeRx has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

