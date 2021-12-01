Insider Buying: The OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Independent Director Just Bought 33% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael McConnell, the Independent Director of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) recently shelled out US$87k to buy stock, at US$17.30 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 33%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OneSpan

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Thomas Hunt, sold US$9.1m worth of shares at a price of US$21.30 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$17.09. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 45.28k shares worth US$885k. But they sold 858.70k shares for US$19m. In total, OneSpan insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$22.62. We are not joyful about insider selling. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$17.09. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:OSPN Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. OneSpan insiders own about US$89m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The OneSpan Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of OneSpan stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that OneSpan has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

