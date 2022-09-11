Insider Buying: The OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Independent Director Just Bought 19% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Independent Director, Michael McConnell, recently bought US$79k worth of stock, for US$9.90 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 19%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OneSpan

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Thomas Hunt, for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$20.55 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$10.75. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Thomas Hunt.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 42.00k shares worth US$497k. But insiders sold 366.75k shares worth US$6.6m. Thomas Hunt divested 366.75k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$17.91. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:OSPN Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Insider Ownership Of OneSpan

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that OneSpan insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The OneSpan Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but OneSpan insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for OneSpan.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

