Insider Buying: The Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Independent Director Just Bought 9.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) should definitely note that the Independent Director, H. Holder, recently paid US$15.47 per share to buy US$155k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 9.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Oak Valley Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by H. Holder is the biggest insider purchase of Oak Valley Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$15.55 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Oak Valley Bancorp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 39.54k shares for US$579k. On the other hand they divested 1.50k shares, for US$23k. Overall, Oak Valley Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:OVLY Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 19% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oak Valley Bancorp Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Oak Valley Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Oak Valley Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Oak Valley Bancorp and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

