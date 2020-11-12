Insider Buying: The NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Independent Director Just Bought US$96k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vickie Capps, the Independent Director of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) recently shelled out US$96k to buy stock, at US$48.23 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

NuVasive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Vickie Capps is the biggest insider purchase of NuVasive shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$46.06 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Vickie Capps was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NUVA Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

Insider Ownership of NuVasive

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of NuVasive shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NuVasive Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in NuVasive shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - NuVasive has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

