Insider Buying: The Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Independent Director Just Bought 12% More Shares

Those following along with Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Dykema, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$757k on stock at an average price of US$78.99. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nicolet Bankshares

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director John Dykema was not their only acquisition of Nicolet Bankshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$759k worth of shares at a price of US$75.91 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$81.09 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Nicolet Bankshares insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.0m for 51.73k shares. But insiders sold 6.40k shares worth US$575k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Nicolet Bankshares insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NIC Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Nicolet Bankshares insiders own 9.2% of the company, worth about US$100m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nicolet Bankshares Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Nicolet Bankshares. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nicolet Bankshares. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Nicolet Bankshares that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

