Insider Buying: The NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO, President & Director Just Bought 1.0% More Shares

Potential NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, David Sides, recently bought US$101k worth of stock, paying US$15.62 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NextGen Healthcare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Lance Rosenzweig, sold US$496k worth of shares at a price of US$20.88 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.50. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.50k shares for US$179k. On the other hand they divested 46.70k shares, for US$899k. In total, NextGen Healthcare insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of NextGen Healthcare

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that NextGen Healthcare insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$204m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NextGen Healthcare Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NextGen Healthcare you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

