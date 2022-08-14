Insider Buying: The NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Co-founder Just Bought 33% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) should definitely note that the Co-founder, Tim Chen, recently paid US$9.66 per share to buy US$386k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 33%.

NerdWallet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-founder Tim Chen was not the only time they bought NerdWallet shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$599k worth of shares at a price of US$9.80 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$10.93), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Tim Chen bought a total of 160.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$10.01. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:NRDS Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NerdWallet insiders own about US$354m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NerdWallet Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about NerdWallet. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

