Insider Buying: The National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Independent Director Just Bought US$99k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Independent Director, Robert Adams, recently bought US$99k worth of stock, for US$65.93 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Health Investors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Robert Webb bought US$172k worth of shares at a price of US$57.50 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$66.43), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

National Health Investors insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NHI Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Does National Health Investors Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that National Health Investors insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$123m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Health Investors Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about National Health Investors. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for National Health Investors (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

