Insider Buying: The Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Independent Director Just Bought 1,050% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Janet Field, recently paid US$68.71 per share to buy US$500k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 1,050%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Montrose Environmental Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, Richard Perlman, sold US$5.8m worth of shares at a price of US$57.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$66.79. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.0% of Richard Perlman's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 20.68k shares. On the other hand they divested 170.00k shares, for US$9.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Montrose Environmental Group shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$55.92. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MEG Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of Montrose Environmental Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.8% of Montrose Environmental Group shares, worth about US$94m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Montrose Environmental Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Montrose Environmental Group insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Montrose Environmental Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

