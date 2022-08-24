Insider Buying: The Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Independent Director Just Bought 104% More Shares

Potential Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, David Ramaker, recently bought US$110k worth of stock, paying US$36.58 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 104%.

Mercantile Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Lonna Wiersma, for US$145k worth of shares, at about US$39.60 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$35.27. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Mercantile Bank insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:MBWM Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Mercantile Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mercantile Bank insiders own 8.2% of the company, worth about US$46m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mercantile Bank Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by Mercantile Bank insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Mercantile Bank.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.