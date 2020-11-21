Insider Buying: The MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) CEO & Director Just Bought 4.4% More Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Director, William Fallon, recently bought a whopping US$617k worth of stock, at a price of US$6.17. While that only increased their holding size by 4.4%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

MBIA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Fallon is the biggest insider purchase of MBIA shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$6.46 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for MBIA share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Fallon.

All up, insiders sold more shares in MBIA than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MBI Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Insider Ownership of MBIA

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that MBIA insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MBIA Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but MBIA insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MBIA. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MBIA you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

