Insider Buying: The MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Independent Director Just Bought 142% More Shares

Potential MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Mark Gerhard, recently bought US$195k worth of stock, paying US$7.63 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 142%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MarketWise

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Gerhard is the biggest insider purchase of MarketWise shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.65 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the MarketWise insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While MarketWise insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:MKTW Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

MarketWise is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of MarketWise shares, worth about US$7.5m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At MarketWise Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that MarketWise insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for MarketWise (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: MarketWise may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

