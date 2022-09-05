Insider Buying: The Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Founder Just Bought US$142k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) should definitely note that the Founder, Bahram Akradi, recently paid US$11.75 per share to buy US$142k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Life Time Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Stuart Lasher for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$18.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.56). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Life Time Group Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:LTH Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Life Time Group Holdings insiders own about US$154m worth of shares (which is 6.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Life Time Group Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Life Time Group Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Life Time Group Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

