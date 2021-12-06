Insider Buying: The Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Non-Executive Independent Chairman Just Bought 15% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Patrick LePore, the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) recently shelled out US$86k to buy stock, at US$1.71 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 15%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lannett Company

The Independent Director, David Drabik, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$203k worth of shares at a price of US$6.08 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.78. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 131.00k shares for US$363k. On the other hand they divested 88.79k shares, for US$481k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Lannett Company than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$5.42, on average. We are not joyful about insider selling. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$1.78), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LCI Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Lannett Company insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lannett Company Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Lannett Company insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Lannett Company has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

