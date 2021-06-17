Insider Buying: The iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Chief Financial Officer Just Bought US$130k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Gall, recently paid US$26.09 per share to buy US$130k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

iTeos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew Gall is the biggest insider purchase of iTeos Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$26.03 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Matthew Gall was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ITOS Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Does iTeos Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.6m worth of iTeos Therapeutics stock, about 0.5% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About iTeos Therapeutics Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that iTeos Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing iTeos Therapeutics. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for iTeos Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

