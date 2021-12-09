Insider Buying: The International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Senior VP & Head of Ship Operations Just Bought 7.6% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that William Nugent, the Senior VP & Head of Ship Operations of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) recently shelled out US$21k to buy stock, at US$14.12 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 7.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

International Seaways Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO, Senior VP & Treasurer, Jeffrey Pribor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$69k worth of shares at a price of US$19.63 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.22). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Jeffrey Pribor was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:INSW Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of International Seaways

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of International Seaways shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About International Seaways Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by International Seaways insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for International Seaways (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

