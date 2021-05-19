Insider Buying: The Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Chief Operating Officer Just Bought 20% More Shares

Potential Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Operating Officer, John Beattie, recently bought US$115k worth of stock, paying US$22.91 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 20%.

Inotiv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chief Operating Officer John Beattie was not their only acquisition of Inotiv shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$116k worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$25.25. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Inotiv insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$10.52. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NOTV Insider Trading Volume May 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Inotiv

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 21% of Inotiv shares, worth about US$81m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inotiv Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Inotiv insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Inotiv (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

