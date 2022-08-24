Insider Buying: The Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Chief Strategy Officer & Director Just Bought 27% More Shares

Those following along with Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Martin, Chief Strategy Officer & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$624k on stock at an average price of US$5.32. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 27%, which is definitely great to see.

Immersion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairperson Eric Singer for US$744k worth of shares, at about US$5.28 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.69. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Immersion insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:IMMR Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Immersion

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Immersion insiders own about US$7.1m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Immersion Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Immersion insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Immersion. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Immersion that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

