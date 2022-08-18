Insider Buying: The Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Independent Director Just Bought 425% More Shares

Potential Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Curtis Espeland, recently bought US$453k worth of stock, paying US$30.18 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 425%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Huntsman Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Curtis Espeland was the biggest purchase of Huntsman shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$30.83 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Huntsman insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Huntsman insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HUN Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Huntsman

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Huntsman insiders own about US$362m worth of shares (which is 5.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Huntsman Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Huntsman. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Huntsman (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

