Insider Buying: The HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Independent Director Just Bought 22% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert James, the Independent Director of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) recently shelled out US$57k to buy stock, at US$22.81 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert James is the biggest insider purchase of HomeTrust Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$23.49. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the HomeTrust Bancshares insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert James.

Does HomeTrust Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HomeTrust Bancshares insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HomeTrust Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in HomeTrust Bancshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

