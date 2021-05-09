Insider Buying: The HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought 29% More Shares

Potential HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO, John Michel, recently bought US$358k worth of stock, paying US$42.60 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 29%.

HomeStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Patterson bought US$596k worth of shares at a price of US$29.79 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$44.51), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.3m for 79.40k shares. But insiders sold 4.61k shares worth US$156k. In total, HomeStreet insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HMST Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of HomeStreet

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.2% of HomeStreet shares, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The HomeStreet Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of HomeStreet we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that HomeStreet is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

