Insider Buying: The Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Co-Founder Just Bought US$481k Worth Of Shares

Potential Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shareholders may wish to note that the Co-Founder, Andrew Dudum, recently bought US$481k worth of stock, paying US$5.93 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hims & Hers Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director David Wells for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$8.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.35). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Hims & Hers Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$7.81. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HIMS Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Hims & Hers Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hims & Hers Health insiders own about US$218m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hims & Hers Health Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Hims & Hers Health. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hims & Hers Health you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

