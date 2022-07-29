Insider Buying: The Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) CEO, President & Director Just Bought 22% More Shares

Those following along with Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Brian Recatto, CEO, President & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$4.1m on stock at an average price of US$27.00. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 22%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Brian Recatto was the biggest purchase of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$32.29. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HCCI Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Does Heritage-Crystal Clean Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Heritage-Crystal Clean insiders own 8.7% of the company, worth about US$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Heritage-Crystal Clean Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Heritage-Crystal Clean shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Heritage-Crystal Clean.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

