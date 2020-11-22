Insider Buying: The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Just Bought 2.3% More Shares

Potential Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Stuart Lichter, recently bought US$139k worth of stock, paying US$1.39 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.3%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stuart Lichter is the biggest insider purchase of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.35). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1.91 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:HOFV Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$7.7m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.