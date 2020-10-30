Insider Buying: The Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Independent Director Just Bought 4.4% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) should definitely note that the Independent Director, James Bunch, recently paid US$27.95 per share to buy US$112k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guaranty Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Richard Baker bought US$385k worth of shares at a price of US$27.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$28.77. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Guaranty Bancshares insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 61.06k shares. On the other hand they divested 17.03k shares, for US$556k. Overall, Guaranty Bancshares insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GNTY Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 25% of Guaranty Bancshares shares, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guaranty Bancshares Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Guaranty Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Guaranty Bancshares. While conducting our analysis, we found that Guaranty Bancshares has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

