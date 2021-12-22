Insider Buying: The Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Independent Director Just Bought 13% More Shares

Potential Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Louis Grabowsky, recently bought US$151k worth of stock, paying US$25.63 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

Griffon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Seth Kaplan, for US$982k worth of shares, at about US$24.36 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$26.98). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 16% of Seth Kaplan's stake. Seth Kaplan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$201k for 7.82k shares. On the other hand they divested 60.00k shares, for US$1.5m. Seth Kaplan divested 60.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$24.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GFF Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

I will like Griffon better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Griffon

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Griffon insiders own 8.1% of the company, worth about US$120m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Griffon Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Griffon insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Griffon. While conducting our analysis, we found that Griffon has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

But note: Griffon may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.