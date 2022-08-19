Insider Buying: The Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Chairman & CEO Just Bought 5.4% More Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, Scott Bok, recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$8.87. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 5.4%.

Greenhill Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, David Wyles, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$18.27 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$8.66. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Wyles.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 478.76k shares for US$5.4m. But insiders sold 66.08k shares worth US$1.2m. Overall, Greenhill insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$11.34. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:GHL Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Greenhill insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenhill Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Greenhill insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Greenhill and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

