Insider Buying: The Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Independent Director Just Bought 3.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Independent Director, David Boyles, recently bought US$51k worth of stock, for US$51.09 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.2%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Glacier Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Craig Langel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$773k worth of shares at a price of US$51.55 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$51.08). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Glacier Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GBCI Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of Glacier Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Glacier Bancorp insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Glacier Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Glacier Bancorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

