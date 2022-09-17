Insider Buying: The Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Independent Director Just Bought 24% More Shares

Potential Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Charles Rowland, recently bought US$127k worth of stock, paying US$5.22 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 24%.

Generation Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Charles Rowland is the biggest insider purchase of Generation Bio shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$5.53 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Generation Bio share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Generation Bio insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:GBIO Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Generation Bio

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Generation Bio insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 5.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Generation Bio Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Generation Bio shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Generation Bio (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

