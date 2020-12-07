Insider Buying: The FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) President Just Bought 8.2% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James Meyer, the President of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) recently shelled out US$46k to buy stock, at US$2.61 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 8.2%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FreightCar America

In fact, the recent purchase by President James Meyer was not their only acquisition of FreightCar America shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$2.81 per share in a US$59k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months FreightCar America insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$2.26. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:RAIL Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that FreightCar America insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about US$3.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About FreightCar America Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that FreightCar America insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FreightCar America. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for FreightCar America (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

