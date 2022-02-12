Insider Buying: The First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Independent Director Just Bought US$118k Worth Of Shares

Potential First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Johnny Trotter, recently bought US$118k worth of stock, paying US$47.22 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

First Financial Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Tucker Bridwell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$50.79 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$47.32. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 54.86k shares for US$2.7m. On the other hand they divested 140.00k shares, for US$7.2m. All up, insiders sold more shares in First Financial Bankshares than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FFIN Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that First Financial Bankshares insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$283m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Financial Bankshares Insiders?

The stark truth for First Financial Bankshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, First Financial Bankshares makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Financial Bankshares. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for First Financial Bankshares and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

